Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹ 436.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹ 439.1

LIVE UPDATES

38 min read . 05:30 PM IST Trade

Itc stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 439.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.