Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 436.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's 439.1

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹436.45 and closed at ₹435.6, with a high of ₹442.5 and a low of ₹434.9. The market capitalization was ₹548204.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 284073 shares.
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹431.5 and a high of ₹439.9 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in Itc, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The volume traded of ITC until 3 PM has increased by 251.73% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹436.25, showing a decrease of -0.65%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant factor to analyze market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Itc share price closed the day at ₹436.25 - a 0.65% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 441.32 , 445.03 , 450.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 432.62 , 427.63 , 423.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc share price is at ₹435.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.97 and ₹442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|430.50
|10 Days
|429.03
|20 Days
|427.90
|50 Days
|418.01
|100 Days
|436.87
|300 Days
|442.67
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
The volume of trades in ITC until 2 PM is 437.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹435.05, showing a decrease of -0.92%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 436.57 and 430.77 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 430.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 436.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.97
|Support 1
|431.77
|Resistance 2
|436.78
|Support 2
|430.38
|Resistance 3
|438.17
|Support 3
|428.57
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of ₹434.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹431.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹431.03 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of ITC until 1 PM has surged by 639.52% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the price is currently at ₹432.85, reflecting a decrease of -1.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Itc reached a high of 437.3 and a low of 431.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 434.35 and 432.7, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new entrants can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.57
|Support 1
|430.77
|Resistance 2
|439.83
|Support 2
|428.23
|Resistance 3
|442.37
|Support 3
|424.97
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Itc indicate a potential for negative price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing in the coming days.
ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹432.8 and the high price was ₹439.9.
The trading volume of Itc until 12 AM has increased by 135.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹434.85, showing a decrease of -0.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 437.35 and 434.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 434.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 437.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.0
|Support 1
|434.35
|Resistance 2
|438.0
|Support 2
|432.7
|Resistance 3
|439.65
|Support 3
|431.7
Itc share price is at ₹435.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.97 and ₹442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Itc traded by 11 AM is 76.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹434.45, showing a decrease of -1.06%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc reached a peak of 438.2 and a bottom of 435.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 435.68 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 434.22 and 432.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.35
|Support 1
|434.2
|Resistance 2
|439.35
|Support 2
|433.05
|Resistance 3
|440.5
|Support 3
|431.05
Itc share price is at ₹435.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.97 and ₹442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ITC dropped by 0.55% today to reach ₹436.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. VST Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.37%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|436.7
|-2.4
|-0.55
|499.6
|399.3
|542731.53
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3522.0
|232.05
|7.05
|3687.65
|1605.05
|18312.26
|VST Industries
|4020.65
|-49.45
|-1.21
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6207.88
|NTC Industries
|113.35
|0.55
|0.49
|142.8
|67.01
|135.39
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
The volume traded by 10 AM is 7.00% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹437.2, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc touched a high of 439.85 & a low of 436.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.23
|Support 1
|435.68
|Resistance 2
|441.32
|Support 2
|434.22
|Resistance 3
|442.78
|Support 3
|432.13
The share price of ITC increased by 0.08% today to reach ₹439.45, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. VST Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|439.45
|0.35
|0.08
|499.6
|399.3
|546149.24
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3485.3
|195.35
|5.94
|3687.65
|1605.05
|18121.44
|VST Industries
|4047.9
|-22.2
|-0.55
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6249.96
|NTC Industries
|113.6
|0.8
|0.71
|142.8
|67.01
|135.68
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential upward price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc share price is at ₹439.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.97 and ₹442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ITC has dropped by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹438.90. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.41% to reach ₹438.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.35%
|3 Months
|-4.82%
|6 Months
|1.82%
|YTD
|-5.0%
|1 Year
|3.41%
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|442.72
|Support 1
|434.97
|Resistance 2
|446.53
|Support 2
|431.03
|Resistance 3
|450.47
|Support 3
|427.22
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 74.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹442.5 & ₹434.9 yesterday to end at ₹435.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
