Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 501.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 503.8 and closed at 501.85. The stock reached a high of 512.85 and a low of 503.8. ITC's market capitalization stood at 637654.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 510.6 and 399.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 590,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.03Support 1504.43
Resistance 2518.27Support 2499.07
Resistance 3523.63Support 3494.83
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111314
    Buy20201918
    Hold3433
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11922 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹501.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 512.85 & 503.8 yesterday to end at 509.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.