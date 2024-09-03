Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹503.8 and closed at ₹501.85. The stock reached a high of ₹512.85 and a low of ₹503.8. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹637654.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹510.6 and ₹399.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 590,031 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.03
|Support 1
|504.43
|Resistance 2
|518.27
|Support 2
|499.07
|Resistance 3
|523.63
|Support 3
|494.83
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|13
|14
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Hold
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹512.85 & ₹503.8 yesterday to end at ₹509.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend