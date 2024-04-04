Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock slides as company faces losses

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 425.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 426, reached a high of 428.9, and a low of 421.05 before closing at 425.8. The market capitalization was 530,975.2 cr. The 52-week high was 499.6, and the low was 376.28. The BSE volume for the day was 381,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹425.25, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹425.3

The current price of ITC stock is 425.25 with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-13.95%
6 Months-2.5%
YTD-7.99%
1 Year12.91%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹425.3, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹425.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is at 425.3 with a percent change of -0.12, resulting in a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹425.8 on last trading day

On the last day, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 381454 shares and closed at a price of 425.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!