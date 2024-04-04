Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock slides as company faces losses

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹426, reached a high of ₹428.9, and a low of ₹421.05 before closing at ₹425.8. The market capitalization was ₹530,975.2 cr. The 52-week high was ₹499.6, and the low was ₹376.28. The BSE volume for the day was 381,454 shares.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.25 with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-13.95%
|6 Months
|-2.5%
|YTD
|-7.99%
|1 Year
|12.91%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is at ₹425.3 with a percent change of -0.12, resulting in a net change of -0.5.
On the last day, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 381454 shares and closed at a price of ₹425.8.
