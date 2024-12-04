Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 477.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 468.05 and closed at 477.15, reflecting a positive movement. The highest price reached during the day was 473.35, while the lowest was 462.80. With a market capitalization of 591,198.4 crore, ITC's performance remains robust, especially considering its 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 583,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10956 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 583 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹477.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 473.35 & 462.8 yesterday to end at 472.3. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

