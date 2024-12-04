Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹468.05 and closed at ₹477.15, reflecting a positive movement. The highest price reached during the day was ₹473.35, while the lowest was ₹462.80. With a market capitalization of ₹591,198.4 crore, ITC's performance remains robust, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 583,333 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 583 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹473.35 & ₹462.8 yesterday to end at ₹472.3. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.