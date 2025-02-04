Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹462.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹462.45. The stock reached a high of ₹465.20 and a low of ₹452.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹559,899.10 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 696,173 shares for the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.17
|Support 1
|449.27
|Resistance 2
|470.13
|Support 2
|444.33
|Resistance 3
|475.07
|Support 3
|436.37
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹537.0, 18.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|21
|21
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 696 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.20 & ₹452.35 yesterday to end at ₹454.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.