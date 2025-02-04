Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at 462.95 and closed slightly lower at 462.45. The stock reached a high of 465.20 and a low of 452.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 559,899.10 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 696,173 shares for the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.17Support 1449.27
Resistance 2470.13Support 2444.33
Resistance 3475.07Support 3436.37
04 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 537.0, 18.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111111
    Buy20212120
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
04 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14620 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 696 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹462.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 465.20 & 452.35 yesterday to end at 454.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.