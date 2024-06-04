Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 426.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 435.55 and closed at 426.15. The high for the day was 435.55, while the low was 428.7. The market capitalization stood at 537529.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 499.6 and 399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 387107 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141615
    Buy18181717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15119 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹426.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 435.55 & 428.7 yesterday to end at 426.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.