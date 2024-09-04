Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 509.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 510.2 and closed slightly lower at 509.9, with a high of 516 and a low of 508. The company's market capitalization stood at 636,591.71 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 512.85 and a low of 399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 283,878 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:42:26 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%

Itc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest in ITC, indicates the possibility of price declines in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:30:50 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹507.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹509.05

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 507.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 506.18 and 513.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 506.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 513.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15:04 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at 502.95. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 16.43%, reaching 502.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months7.12%
6 Months25.42%
YTD10.24%
1 Year16.43%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47:39 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1513.68Support 1506.18
Resistance 2518.57Support 2503.57
Resistance 3521.18Support 3498.68
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:12 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.0, 7.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111313
    Buy20201919
    Hold3433
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11210 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:31 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹509.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 516 & 508 yesterday to end at 509.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

