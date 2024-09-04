Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹510.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹509.9, with a high of ₹516 and a low of ₹508. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹636,591.71 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹512.85 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 283,878 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest in ITC, indicates the possibility of price declines in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹507.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹509.05
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹507.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹506.18 and ₹513.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹506.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 513.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹502.95. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 16.43%, reaching ₹502.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|7.12%
|6 Months
|25.42%
|YTD
|10.24%
|1 Year
|16.43%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|513.68
|Support 1
|506.18
|Resistance 2
|518.57
|Support 2
|503.57
|Resistance 3
|521.18
|Support 3
|498.68
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.0, 7.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|13
|13
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11210 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹509.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹516 & ₹508 yesterday to end at ₹509.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend