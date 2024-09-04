Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 509.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.