Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops on the market

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹425.95 and closed at ₹425.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹427.4, while the low was ₹420. With a market capitalization of ₹527791.6 crore, the 52-week high for ITC was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹376.28. The BSE volume for the day was 632788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹422.75 with a percent change of -0.6% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
