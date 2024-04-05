Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 425.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 425.95 and closed at 425.3. The stock's high for the day was 427.4, while the low was 420. With a market capitalization of 527791.6 crore, the 52-week high for ITC was 499.6 and the low was 376.28. The BSE volume for the day was 632788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹422.75, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹425.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 422.75 with a percent change of -0.6% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹425.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ITC's BSE volume was 632,788 shares, and the closing price was 425.3.

