Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 493.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.61%
3 Months2.23%
6 Months11.13%
YTD5.84%
1 Year7.25%
05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.8Support 1482.15
Resistance 2505.45Support 2476.15
Resistance 3511.45Support 3467.5
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 535.0, 9.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141316
    Buy19191917
    Hold3233
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
05 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21409 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1919 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹493.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 499.35 & 482.4 yesterday to end at 489.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

