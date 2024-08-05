Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live:
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.61%
|3 Months
|2.23%
|6 Months
|11.13%
|YTD
|5.84%
|1 Year
|7.25%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.8
|Support 1
|482.15
|Resistance 2
|505.45
|Support 2
|476.15
|Resistance 3
|511.45
|Support 3
|467.5
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹535.0, 9.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1919 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹499.35 & ₹482.4 yesterday to end at ₹489.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend