Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹473.45 and closed at ₹472.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹478.25 and a low of ₹466.75 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹584,380 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30, with a BSE volume of 269,749 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.73
|Support 1
|462.93
|Resistance 2
|482.37
|Support 2
|458.77
|Resistance 3
|486.53
|Support 3
|451.13
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹478.25 & ₹466.75 yesterday to end at ₹467.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.