Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.30 %. The stock closed at 454.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.50 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at 458.05 and closed at 454.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 459.90 and a low of 448.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 568,504.50 crore, ITC's performance remains notable amid a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 538,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14901 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 538 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹454.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 459.90 & 448.85 yesterday to end at 455.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

