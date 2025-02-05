Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹458.05 and closed at ₹454.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹459.90 and a low of ₹448.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹568,504.50 crore, ITC's performance remains notable amid a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 538,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 538 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.90 & ₹448.85 yesterday to end at ₹455.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.