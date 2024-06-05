Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹426.95, reached a high of ₹427, a low of ₹403, and closed at ₹430.55. The market capitalization was ₹518615.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 2583705 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|427.75
|Support 1
|404.3
|Resistance 2
|438.75
|Support 2
|391.85
|Resistance 3
|451.2
|Support 3
|380.85
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 20.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|18
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹427 & ₹403 yesterday to end at ₹430.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend