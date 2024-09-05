Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹502.95 and closed at ₹509.05, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹508.1 and a low of ₹500.3. With a market capitalization of ₹634,528.31 crore, ITC's 52-week high stands at ₹516, while its 52-week low is ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 184,945 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.0, 7.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|13
|13
|Buy
|20
|20
|18
|19
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.1 & ₹500.3 yesterday to end at ₹507.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend