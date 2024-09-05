Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 509.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 502.95 and closed at 509.05, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 508.1 and a low of 500.3. With a market capitalization of 634,528.31 crore, ITC's 52-week high stands at 516, while its 52-week low is 399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 184,945 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.0, 7.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111313
    Buy20201819
    Hold3443
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
05 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10904 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹509.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 508.1 & 500.3 yesterday to end at 507.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

