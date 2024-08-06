Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 489.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 467.15 and closed at 489.3 with a high of 491.75 and a low of 467.15. The market capitalization stood at 607454.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 510.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1743998 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22006 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1743 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹489.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 491.75 & 467.15 yesterday to end at 485.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

