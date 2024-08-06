Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹467.15 and closed at ₹489.3 with a high of ₹491.75 and a low of ₹467.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹607454.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹510.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1743998 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1743 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹491.75 & ₹467.15 yesterday to end at ₹485.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend