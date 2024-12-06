Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹468.4 and closed at ₹467.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹472.6 and a low of ₹462.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹584,880.5 crore, ITC's shares traded a volume of 1,524,118 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹528.55, while the 52-week low is ₹399.3, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹470.45. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 0.92%, reaching ₹470.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|-8.06%
|6 Months
|7.37%
|YTD
|1.17%
|1 Year
|0.92%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|472.67
|Support 1
|462.42
|Resistance 2
|477.83
|Support 2
|457.33
|Resistance 3
|482.92
|Support 3
|452.17
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 15.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12197 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1524 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹467.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹472.6 & ₹462.6 yesterday to end at ₹467.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.