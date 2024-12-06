Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 467.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 468.4 and closed at 467.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 472.6 and a low of 462.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 584,880.5 crore, ITC's shares traded a volume of 1,524,118 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 528.55, while the 52-week low is 399.3, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 470.45. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 0.92%, reaching 470.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months-8.06%
6 Months7.37%
YTD1.17%
1 Year0.92%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1472.67Support 1462.42
Resistance 2477.83Support 2457.33
Resistance 3482.92Support 3452.17
06 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 15.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2233
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12197 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1524 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹467.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 472.6 & 462.6 yesterday to end at 467.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.