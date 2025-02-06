Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹451.40 and closed at ₹455.50, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹455.90 and a low of ₹446.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹561,118.89 crore, ITC's performance continues to be strong, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹498.94 and above its 52-week low of ₹376.93. The BSE volume was 436,026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹537.0, 19.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 436 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹455.90 & ₹446.50 yesterday to end at ₹448.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.