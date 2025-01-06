Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹489.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹489.25, reaching a high of ₹490.95 and a low of ₹480. The market capitalization stood at ₹611,885.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,105,785 shares traded during this period.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 133.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1105 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹490.95 & ₹480 yesterday to end at ₹482. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.