Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 489.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 489.1 and closed slightly higher at 489.25, reaching a high of 490.95 and a low of 480. The market capitalization stood at 611,885.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,105,785 shares traded during this period.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16364 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 133.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1105 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹489.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 490.95 & 480 yesterday to end at 482. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

