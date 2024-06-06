Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 430.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 437, closed at 430.3 with a high of 437.6 and a low of 431.1. The market capitalization was 543335.08 cr. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 399.3. The BSE volume was 701926 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 438.8 and 432.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 432.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 438.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹430.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437.6 & 431.1 yesterday to end at 430.3. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.