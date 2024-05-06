Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

24 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 436.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 439.55, reached a high of 439.9, and a low of 431.5 before closing at 439.1. The market capitalization stood at 544,645.97 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 399.3 and 499.6. The BSE volume for the day was 843,367 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:43:23 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 436.43 and 434.58 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 434.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.17Support 1433.82
Resistance 2435.93Support 2433.23
Resistance 3436.52Support 3432.47
06 May 2024, 01:12:22 PM IST

Itc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.25%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in ITC indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or potentially reverse direction in the near future.

06 May 2024, 01:00:04 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 434.5, while the high price reached was 440.45. This shows a range of 5.95 between the low and high prices for the day.

06 May 2024, 12:54:54 PM IST

Itc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.09% lower than yesterday

The volume of trades until 12 AM is 50.09% lower than yesterday, with the price at 434.75, a decrease of 0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:42:30 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 436.35 and 434.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 434.4 and selling near hourly resistance at 436.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.43Support 1434.58
Resistance 2437.47Support 2433.77
Resistance 3438.28Support 3432.73
06 May 2024, 12:26:39 PM IST

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days435.56
10 Days429.86
20 Days428.89
50 Days419.07
100 Days436.90
300 Days442.49
06 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:18:41 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹435.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹436.25

Itc share price is at 435.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.62 and 441.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:49:10 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -39.20% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by ITC until 11 AM is 39.20% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 435.3, down by 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41:07 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 438.92 and 433.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 433.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 438.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.35Support 1434.4
Resistance 2437.5Support 2433.6
Resistance 3438.3Support 3432.45
06 May 2024, 11:28:00 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹435.1, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹436.25

Itc share price is at 435.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.62 and 441.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:10:46 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of ITC dropped by 0.11% today to reach 435.75, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also experienced declines of 0.2% and 0.38% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC435.75-0.5-0.11499.6399.3541550.87
Godfrey Phillips India3319.85-68.55-2.023687.651605.0517261.2
VST Industries3931.2-48.35-1.214328.453159.96069.77
NTC Industries111.95-0.4-0.36142.867.01133.71
Golden Tobacco40.94-2.15-4.9964.737.0872.09
06 May 2024, 11:03:15 AM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:52:00 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.09% higher than yesterday

The volume of trading in ITC until 10 AM is 3.09% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 436, a slight increase of -0.06%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:34:09 AM IST

Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc touched a high of 440.45 & a low of 434.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.92Support 1433.02
Resistance 2442.63Support 2430.83
Resistance 3444.82Support 3427.12
06 May 2024, 10:17:01 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52:14 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of ITC remained unchanged today at 436.25, while its peers showed mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are declining, whereas NTC Industries are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC436.250.00.0499.6399.3542172.27
Godfrey Phillips India3308.6-79.8-2.363687.651605.0517202.71
VST Industries3945.0-34.55-0.874328.453159.96091.08
NTC Industries112.450.10.09142.867.01134.31
Golden Tobacco42.99-0.1-0.2364.737.0875.7
06 May 2024, 09:40:39 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.67%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Itc indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

06 May 2024, 09:37:42 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹439.75, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹436.25

Itc share price is at 439.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.62 and 441.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:18:02 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 438.10. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 3.42% to 438.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months-3.24%
6 Months0.74%
YTD-5.55%
1 Year3.42%
06 May 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.32Support 1432.62
Resistance 2445.03Support 2427.63
Resistance 3450.02Support 3423.92
06 May 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14330 k

The trading volume yesterday was 65.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 843 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03:52 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹439.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 439.9 & 431.5 yesterday to end at 439.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

