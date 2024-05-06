Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹439.55, reached a high of ₹439.9, and a low of ₹431.5 before closing at ₹439.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹544,645.97 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹399.3 and ₹499.6. The BSE volume for the day was 843,367 shares traded.
The stock price has been moving between 436.43 and 434.58 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 434.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.17
|Support 1
|433.82
|Resistance 2
|435.93
|Support 2
|433.23
|Resistance 3
|436.52
|Support 3
|432.47
A decrease in futures price and open interest in ITC indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or potentially reverse direction in the near future.
ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹434.5, while the high price reached was ₹440.45. This shows a range of ₹5.95 between the low and high prices for the day.
The volume of trades until 12 AM is 50.09% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹434.75, a decrease of 0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 436.35 and 434.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 434.4 and selling near hourly resistance at 436.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.43
|Support 1
|434.58
|Resistance 2
|437.47
|Support 2
|433.77
|Resistance 3
|438.28
|Support 3
|432.73
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|435.56
|10 Days
|429.86
|20 Days
|428.89
|50 Days
|419.07
|100 Days
|436.90
|300 Days
|442.49
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc share price is at ₹435.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.62 and ₹441.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume traded by ITC until 11 AM is 39.20% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹435.3, down by 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 438.92 and 433.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 433.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 438.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.35
|Support 1
|434.4
|Resistance 2
|437.5
|Support 2
|433.6
|Resistance 3
|438.3
|Support 3
|432.45
Itc share price is at ₹435.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.62 and ₹441.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of ITC dropped by 0.11% today to reach ₹435.75, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also experienced declines of 0.2% and 0.38% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|435.75
|-0.5
|-0.11
|499.6
|399.3
|541550.87
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3319.85
|-68.55
|-2.02
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17261.2
|VST Industries
|3931.2
|-48.35
|-1.21
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6069.77
|NTC Industries
|111.95
|-0.4
|-0.36
|142.8
|67.01
|133.71
|Golden Tobacco
|40.94
|-2.15
|-4.99
|64.7
|37.08
|72.09
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of trading in ITC until 10 AM is 3.09% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹436, a slight increase of -0.06%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc touched a high of 440.45 & a low of 434.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.92
|Support 1
|433.02
|Resistance 2
|442.63
|Support 2
|430.83
|Resistance 3
|444.82
|Support 3
|427.12
The stock price of ITC remained unchanged today at ₹436.25, while its peers showed mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are declining, whereas NTC Industries are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|436.25
|0.0
|0.0
|499.6
|399.3
|542172.27
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3308.6
|-79.8
|-2.36
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17202.71
|VST Industries
|3945.0
|-34.55
|-0.87
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6091.08
|NTC Industries
|112.45
|0.1
|0.09
|142.8
|67.01
|134.31
|Golden Tobacco
|42.99
|-0.1
|-0.23
|64.7
|37.08
|75.7
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Itc indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Itc share price is at ₹439.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.62 and ₹441.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ITC has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹438.10. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 3.42% to ₹438.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-3.24%
|6 Months
|0.74%
|YTD
|-5.55%
|1 Year
|3.42%
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.32
|Support 1
|432.62
|Resistance 2
|445.03
|Support 2
|427.63
|Resistance 3
|450.02
|Support 3
|423.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 65.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 843 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹439.9 & ₹431.5 yesterday to end at ₹439.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
