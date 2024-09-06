Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹509 and closed slightly lower at ₹506.65. The stock reached a high of ₹511.75 and a low of ₹507. With a market capitalization of ₹639,217.86 crore, ITC's share price remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹516 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 355,392 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|513.28
|Support 1
|508.43
|Resistance 2
|515.02
|Support 2
|505.32
|Resistance 3
|518.13
|Support 3
|503.58
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.0, 6.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|13
|13
|Buy
|20
|20
|18
|19
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 355 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹511.75 & ₹507 yesterday to end at ₹511.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend