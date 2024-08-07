Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 485.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 485.15, reached a high of 491.65, and a low of 484.1 before closing at 485.8. The market capitalization was 606704.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 510.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 697815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1490.55Support 1482.9
Resistance 2494.95Support 2479.65
Resistance 3498.2Support 3475.25
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 11.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141315
    Buy18191917
    Hold4233
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21611 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 697 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹485.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 491.65 & 484.1 yesterday to end at 485.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.