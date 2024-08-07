Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹485.15, reached a high of ₹491.65, and a low of ₹484.1 before closing at ₹485.8. The market capitalization was ₹606704.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹510.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 697815 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|490.55
|Support 1
|482.9
|Resistance 2
|494.95
|Support 2
|479.65
|Resistance 3
|498.2
|Support 3
|475.25
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 11.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|13
|15
|Buy
|18
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 697 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹491.65 & ₹484.1 yesterday to end at ₹485.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend