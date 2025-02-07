Explore
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.95 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,649.95 1.88%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.35 0.60%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.80 1.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,880.20 -1.87%
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 448.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.40 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 450.10 and closed at 448.25, experiencing a high of 450.10 and a low of 438.25. The market capitalization stood at 552,544.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 857,446 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:15:49 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.22% and is currently trading at 440.45. Over the past year, ITC shares have experienced a price increase of 9.13%, reaching 440.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.34%
3 Months1.16%
6 Months-1.18%
YTD-0.7%
1 Year9.13%
07 Feb 2025, 09:05:10 AM IST

ITC profit declines 7.27 pc to ₹5,013 cr in Q3 over subdued demand, surge in input costs

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/itc-profit-declines-7-27-pc-to-rs-5-013-cr-in-q3-over-subdued-demand-surge-in-input-costs-11738858189546.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:05:09 AM IST

Frozen food feast: ITC bites into momo-maker Prasuma

This acquisition will further fortify ITC’s presence in these future-facing categories, with current annual market size of over 10,000 crore and poised for rapid growth in the years ahead.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/itc-acquisition-momo-maker-frozen-food-brand-prasuma-11738854354504.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:05:09 AM IST

ITC weathers cost storm, profit tops estimates

The maker of Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips reported a 1.18% rise in standalone net profit to 5,638.25 crore in the third quarter, up from 5,572.07 crore in the year-ago period, and topping the 5,200-crore estimate of 18 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-q3-results-net-profit-rises-1-to-rs-5-638-crore-revenue-up-8-4-yoy-dividend-declared-11738847950996.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:05:09 AM IST

ITC dividend: FMCG giant declares second dividend of ₹6.50 for FY25; Record date fixed on THIS day

ITC dividend: The tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate fixed an interim dividend of 6.50 per share of Re 1 each, with a record date of February 12, 2025.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-dividend-fmcg-giant-declares-second-interim-dividend-of-rs-6-50-for-fy25-record-date-fixed-on-february-12-11738848408214.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:05:09 AM IST

ITC share price: Should you buy, sell, or hold the FMCG giant's stock after Q3 results? Explained

ITC Q3 Results: D-Street experts say ITC shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss of 420 for the near-term target of 465 apiece.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-share-price-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-fmcg-giants-stock-after-q3-results-explained-11738859455163.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:05:08 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, NCC, Apollo Tyres, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-itc-bharti-airtel-hero-motocorp-britannia-ncc-apollo-tyres-and-more-11738857671279.html

07 Feb 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.1Support 1436.3
Resistance 2454.95Support 2431.35
Resistance 3459.9Support 3424.5
07 Feb 2025, 08:32:09 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 537.0, 21.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy20202120
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:18:24 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14981 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 857 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:04:05 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹448.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 450.10 & 438.25 yesterday to end at 441.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

