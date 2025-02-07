Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹450.10 and closed at ₹448.25, experiencing a high of ₹450.10 and a low of ₹438.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹552,544.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 857,446 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.22% and is currently trading at ₹440.45. Over the past year, ITC shares have experienced a price increase of 9.13%, reaching ₹440.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.34%
|3 Months
|1.16%
|6 Months
|-1.18%
|YTD
|-0.7%
|1 Year
|9.13%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/itc-profit-declines-7-27-pc-to-rs-5-013-cr-in-q3-over-subdued-demand-surge-in-input-costs-11738858189546.html
This acquisition will further fortify ITC’s presence in these future-facing categories, with current annual market size of over ₹10,000 crore and poised for rapid growth in the years ahead.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/itc-acquisition-momo-maker-frozen-food-brand-prasuma-11738854354504.html
The maker of Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips reported a 1.18% rise in standalone net profit to ₹5,638.25 crore in the third quarter, up from ₹5,572.07 crore in the year-ago period, and topping the ₹5,200-crore estimate of 18 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-q3-results-net-profit-rises-1-to-rs-5-638-crore-revenue-up-8-4-yoy-dividend-declared-11738847950996.html
ITC dividend: The tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate fixed an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share of Re 1 each, with a record date of February 12, 2025.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-dividend-fmcg-giant-declares-second-interim-dividend-of-rs-6-50-for-fy25-record-date-fixed-on-february-12-11738848408214.html
ITC Q3 Results: D-Street experts say ITC shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss of ₹420 for the near-term target of ₹465 apiece.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-share-price-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-fmcg-giants-stock-after-q3-results-explained-11738859455163.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-itc-bharti-airtel-hero-motocorp-britannia-ncc-apollo-tyres-and-more-11738857671279.html
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.1
|Support 1
|436.3
|Resistance 2
|454.95
|Support 2
|431.35
|Resistance 3
|459.9
|Support 3
|424.5
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹537.0, 21.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 857 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹450.10 & ₹438.25 yesterday to end at ₹441.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend