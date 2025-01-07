Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹455 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹461.8 and a low of ₹441.1. With a market capitalization of ₹602,564 crore, ITC's performance remains notable, as it approaches its 52-week high of ₹498.94 and is above its 52-week low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,491,640 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|455.32
|Support 1
|434.82
|Resistance 2
|468.78
|Support 2
|427.78
|Resistance 3
|475.82
|Support 3
|414.32
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹543.0, 22.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1491 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹461.8 & ₹441.1 yesterday to end at ₹442.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend