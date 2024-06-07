Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹432.75, reached a high of ₹437, and closed at ₹435.8 with a low of ₹431.15. The market capitalization was ₹544,645.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 485,199 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 435.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437 & ₹431.15 yesterday to end at ₹435.8. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.