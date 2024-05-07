Itc Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹437.05, closed at ₹436.25 with a high of ₹440.45 and a low of ₹433. The market cap stood at 542586.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 704209 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 22.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 704 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹440.45 & ₹433 yesterday to end at ₹436.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
