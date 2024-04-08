Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 422.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 423.1, reached a high of 431.75 and a low of 420 before closing at 422.75. The market capitalization stood at 534158.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 499.6 and 376.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 905233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹427.85, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹422.75

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 427.85 with a percent change of 1.21, resulting in a net change of 5.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹422.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for ITC on the BSE was 905,233 shares with a closing price of 422.75.

