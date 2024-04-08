Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹423.1, reached a high of ₹431.75 and a low of ₹420 before closing at ₹422.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹534158.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹376.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 905233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹427.85 with a percent change of 1.21, resulting in a net change of 5.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume for ITC on the BSE was 905,233 shares with a closing price of ₹422.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!