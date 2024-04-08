Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade

Itc stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 422.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.