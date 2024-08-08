Itc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC had an open price of ₹485.25 and a close price of ₹485.2. The stock reached a high of ₹495.5 and a low of ₹485.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹615,832.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹510.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume was 255,650 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The Itc share price has increased by 0.53% today, reaching ₹495.10. Over the past year, Itc shares have gained 8.91%, also trading at ₹495.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.55%
|3 Months
|3.28%
|6 Months
|14.09%
|YTD
|6.61%
|1 Year
|8.91%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.33
|Support 1
|488.83
|Resistance 2
|499.72
|Support 2
|484.72
|Resistance 3
|503.83
|Support 3
|481.33
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|13
|15
|Buy
|18
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹495.5 & ₹485.25 yesterday to end at ₹492.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend