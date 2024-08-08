Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 485.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC had an open price of 485.25 and a close price of 485.2. The stock reached a high of 495.5 and a low of 485.25. The market capitalization stood at 615,832.37 crore. The 52-week high was 510.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume was 255,650 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The Itc share price has increased by 0.53% today, reaching 495.10. Over the past year, Itc shares have gained 8.91%, also trading at 495.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.55%
3 Months3.28%
6 Months14.09%
YTD6.61%
1 Year8.91%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.33Support 1488.83
Resistance 2499.72Support 2484.72
Resistance 3503.83Support 3481.33
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141315
    Buy18191917
    Hold4233
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20803 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹485.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495.5 & 485.25 yesterday to end at 492.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

