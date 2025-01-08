Itc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹445.05 and closed at ₹442.50, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹447.90 and a low of ₹440.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹553,830.9 crore, ITC's performance remains robust, although its 52-week high stands at ₹498.94 and the 52-week low at ₹376.93. BSE reported a trading volume of 334,236 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹440.50. Over the past year, ITC shares have experienced a slight increase of 0.17%, also reaching ₹440.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant rise of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.59%
|3 Months
|-4.17%
|6 Months
|3.02%
|YTD
|-3.59%
|1 Year
|0.17%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.48
|Support 1
|438.03
|Resistance 2
|450.27
|Support 2
|435.37
|Resistance 3
|452.93
|Support 3
|430.58
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 22.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 334 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹447.9 & ₹440.3 yesterday to end at ₹441.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend