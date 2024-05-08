Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 434.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 436.35 and closed at 434.6. The stock reached a high of 446.15 and a low of 434.9. The market capitalization was 549,827.13 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 758,244 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1445.43Support 1434.63
Resistance 2451.12Support 2429.52
Resistance 3456.23Support 3423.83
08 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14668 k

The trading volume yesterday was 82.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 758 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹434.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 446.15 & 434.9 yesterday to end at 434.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

