Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹494.55 and closed at ₹492.5. The high for the day was ₹497.95, while the low was ₹492.55. The market cap stood at 617770.52 crores. The 52-week high was ₹510.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 378581 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 9.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹497.95 & ₹492.55 yesterday to end at ₹494.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend