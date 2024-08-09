Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 492.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 494.55 and closed at 492.5. The high for the day was 497.95, while the low was 492.55. The market cap stood at 617770.52 crores. The 52-week high was 510.6 and the low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 378581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 9.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12131315
    Buy19191917
    Hold4333
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21209 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹492.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 497.95 & 492.55 yesterday to end at 494.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.