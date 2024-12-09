Explore
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Today’s Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 471.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 470 and closed slightly lower at 467.55. The stock reached a high of 474.95 and a low of 468.55 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at 589,446.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30, with a BSE trading volume of 605,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35:51 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹467.95, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹471.25

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 467.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 467.72 and 474.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 467.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:22:14 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.54%, currently trading at 468.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have experienced a price increase of 2.85%, reaching 468.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.17%
3 Months-6.69%
6 Months7.29%
YTD1.96%
1 Year2.85%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48:11 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1474.97Support 1467.72
Resistance 2478.58Support 2464.08
Resistance 3482.22Support 3460.47
09 Dec 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 14.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11831 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 605 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03:54 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹467.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 474.95 & 468.55 yesterday to end at 471.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

