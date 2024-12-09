Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Today’s Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹470 and closed slightly lower at ₹467.55. The stock reached a high of ₹474.95 and a low of ₹468.55 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹589,446.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30, with a BSE trading volume of 605,033 shares.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹467.95, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹471.25
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹467.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹467.72 and ₹474.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹467.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹468.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have experienced a price increase of 2.85%, reaching ₹468.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|3 Months
|-6.69%
|6 Months
|7.29%
|YTD
|1.96%
|1 Year
|2.85%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.97
|Support 1
|467.72
|Resistance 2
|478.58
|Support 2
|464.08
|Resistance 3
|482.22
|Support 3
|460.47
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 14.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11831 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 605 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹467.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.95 & ₹468.55 yesterday to end at ₹471.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.