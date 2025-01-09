Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 441.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 442.1 and closed slightly lower at 441.1. The stock reached a high of 451.9 and a low of 437.2 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stood at 551,891.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93, with a BSE trading volume of 648,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17493 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹441.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 451.9 & 437.2 yesterday to end at 449.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

