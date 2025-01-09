Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹442.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹441.1. The stock reached a high of ₹451.9 and a low of ₹437.2 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹551,891.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a BSE trading volume of 648,715 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹451.9 & ₹437.2 yesterday to end at ₹449.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend