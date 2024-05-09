Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today : Yesterday, ITC's stock opened at ₹441.7 and closed at ₹440.4. The high for the day was ₹444.65, and the low was ₹438.2. The market capitalization of ITC stood at ₹550,451.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for ITC was 597,203 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 597 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹444.65 & ₹438.2 yesterday to end at ₹440.4. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
