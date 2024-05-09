Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 440.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : Yesterday, ITC's stock opened at 441.7 and closed at 440.4. The high for the day was 444.65, and the low was 438.2. The market capitalization of ITC stood at 550,451.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 499.6 and 399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for ITC was 597,203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14319 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 597 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹440.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 444.65 & 438.2 yesterday to end at 440.4. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.