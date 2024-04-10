Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹430.95, reached a high of ₹431.3, and a low of ₹425.7, before closing at ₹429. With a market cap of ₹532,223.68 crore, the 52-week high was at ₹499.6 and the low at ₹382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 234,237 shares traded.
10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹429 on last trading day
