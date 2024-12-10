Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 471.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened and closed at 471.25, with a high of 471.95 and a low of 463.05. The company has a market capitalization of 581,690.2 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 736,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 16.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11986 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 736 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹471.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 471.95 & 463.05 yesterday to end at 465.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

