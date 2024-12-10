Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened and closed at ₹471.25, with a high of ₹471.95 and a low of ₹463.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹581,690.2 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 736,560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 16.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 736 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹471.95 & ₹463.05 yesterday to end at ₹465.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.