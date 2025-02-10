Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹441.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹441.40. The stock reached a high of ₹445.30 and a low of ₹428.50 during the day. ITC has a market capitalization of ₹539,400.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 978,539 shares for the day.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.87
|Support 1
|424.77
|Resistance 2
|452.23
|Support 2
|418.03
|Resistance 3
|458.97
|Support 3
|407.67
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹522.0, 21.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 978 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹445.30 & ₹428.50 yesterday to end at ₹430.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend