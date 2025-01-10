Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2025, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 449.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 449.85 and closed slightly lower at 449.50. The stock experienced a high of 460.50 and a low of 446.30. With a market capitalization of approximately 563,152.08 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 684,684 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.58Support 1443.98
Resistance 2466.92Support 2437.72
Resistance 3473.18Support 3429.38
10 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 19.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18157 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 684 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹449.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 460.5 & 446.3 yesterday to end at 450.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

