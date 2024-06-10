Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹432.75 and closed at ₹435.8, with a high of ₹441.5 and a low of ₹431.15. The market cap stood at ₹548204.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2319526 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|443.07
|Support 1
|432.52
|Resistance 2
|447.63
|Support 2
|426.53
|Resistance 3
|453.62
|Support 3
|421.97
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|15
|15
|Buy
|19
|18
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.5 & ₹431.15 yesterday to end at ₹435.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend