Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 435.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 432.75 and closed at 435.8, with a high of 441.5 and a low of 431.15. The market cap stood at 548204.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2319526 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1443.07Support 1432.52
Resistance 2447.63Support 2426.53
Resistance 3453.62Support 3421.97
10 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141515
    Buy19181717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16705 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹435.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 441.5 & 431.15 yesterday to end at 435.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

