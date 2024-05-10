Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹440.55, reached a high of ₹440.95, and a low of ₹423.35 before closing at ₹440.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹530,850.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume was 873,692 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.48
|Support 1
|418.33
|Resistance 2
|448.07
|Support 2
|411.77
|Resistance 3
|454.63
|Support 3
|400.18
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 17.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 59.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹440.95 & ₹423.35 yesterday to end at ₹440.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
