Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 440.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 440.55, reached a high of 440.95, and a low of 423.35 before closing at 440.9. The market capitalization stood at 530,850.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume was 873,692 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.48Support 1418.33
Resistance 2448.07Support 2411.77
Resistance 3454.63Support 3400.18
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 17.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15199 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹440.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 440.95 & 423.35 yesterday to end at 440.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

