Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹465.1 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹466.8 and a low of ₹462.65, reflecting a narrow trading range. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹582,315.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.3, with a trading volume of 262,422 shares on BSE.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|467.23
|Support 1
|463.38
|Resistance 2
|468.77
|Support 2
|461.07
|Resistance 3
|471.08
|Support 3
|459.53
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 16.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹466.8 & ₹462.65 yesterday to end at ₹465.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.