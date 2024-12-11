Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 465.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 465.1 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 466.8 and a low of 462.65, reflecting a narrow trading range. ITC's market capitalization stands at 582,315.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.3, with a trading volume of 262,422 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1467.23Support 1463.38
Resistance 2468.77Support 2461.07
Resistance 3471.08Support 3459.53
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 16.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12103 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹465.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 466.8 & 462.65 yesterday to end at 465.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.