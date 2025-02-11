Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹427 and closed at ₹430.90, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹433.25 and a low of ₹426.60 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹534,893.70 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 541,878 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 541 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹433.25 & ₹426.60 yesterday to end at ₹427.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend