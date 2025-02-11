Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 430.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.30 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 427 and closed at 430.90, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 433.25 and a low of 426.60 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stood at 534,893.70 crore, with a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 541,878 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14743 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 541 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹430.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 433.25 & 426.60 yesterday to end at 427.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

