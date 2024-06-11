Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 436.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 436.5 and closed at 436.75. The highest price reached during the day was 437, while the lowest was 432.45. The market capitalization stood at 545,582.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 399.3. On the BSE, a total volume of 26,881 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.27% to reach 435.55, while its peer companies are showing a mixed trend. NTC Industries and Golden Tobacco are experiencing a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC435.55-1.2-0.27499.6399.3543772.04
Godfrey Phillips India3951.9557.91.494285.451605.0520547.74
VST Industries4355.9522.30.514395.03159.96725.59
NTC Industries146.0-2.5-1.68167.871.3174.38
Golden Tobacco43.04-0.02-0.0564.736.075.79
11 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141514
    Buy19181718
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:53 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.78% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ITC until 10 AM is 8.78% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 435.7, a decrease of 0.24%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc touched a high of 437.85 & a low of 434.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.95Support 1433.85
Resistance 2438.95Support 2432.75
Resistance 3440.05Support 3430.75
11 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.24% to reach 435.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.04% and unchanged, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC435.7-1.05-0.24499.6399.3543959.31
Godfrey Phillips India3943.949.851.284285.451605.0520505.88
VST Industries4368.8535.20.814395.03159.96745.5
NTC Industries147.0-1.5-1.01167.871.3175.58
Golden Tobacco43.060.00.064.736.075.82
11 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹436.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437 & 432.45 yesterday to end at 436.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

