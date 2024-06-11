Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹436.5 and closed at ₹436.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹437, while the lowest was ₹432.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹545,582.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. On the BSE, a total volume of 26,881 shares were traded.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.27% to reach ₹435.55, while its peer companies are showing a mixed trend. NTC Industries and Golden Tobacco are experiencing a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|435.55
|-1.2
|-0.27
|499.6
|399.3
|543772.04
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3951.95
|57.9
|1.49
|4285.45
|1605.05
|20547.74
|VST Industries
|4355.95
|22.3
|0.51
|4395.0
|3159.9
|6725.59
|NTC Industries
|146.0
|-2.5
|-1.68
|167.8
|71.3
|174.38
|Golden Tobacco
|43.04
|-0.02
|-0.05
|64.7
|36.0
|75.79
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|19
|18
|17
|18
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ITC until 10 AM is 8.78% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹435.7, a decrease of 0.24%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc touched a high of 437.85 & a low of 434.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.95
|Support 1
|433.85
|Resistance 2
|438.95
|Support 2
|432.75
|Resistance 3
|440.05
|Support 3
|430.75
Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.24% to reach ₹435.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.04% and unchanged, respectively.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437 & ₹432.45 yesterday to end at ₹436.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.