Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock sees gains in trading today

Itc stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 413.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹408, closed at ₹407.7, with a high of ₹415 and a low of ₹403.65. The market capitalization was ₹515,921.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 950,495 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹415.9, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹413.35
The current price of ITC stock is ₹415.9 with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:01 AM IST
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.99%
3 Months
-15.32%
6 Months
-7.25%
YTD
-10.51%
1 Year
6.04%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:09 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹413.35, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹407.7
The current price of ITC stock is ₹413.35, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:01:12 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹407.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 950,495 shares with a closing price of ₹407.7.
