Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock sees gains in trading today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹408, closed at ₹407.7, with a high of ₹415 and a low of ₹403.65. The market capitalization was ₹515,921.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 950,495 shares traded.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹415.9 with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|-15.32%
|6 Months
|-7.25%
|YTD
|-10.51%
|1 Year
|6.04%
The current price of ITC stock is ₹413.35, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 950,495 shares with a closing price of ₹407.7.
