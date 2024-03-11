Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 413.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 408, closed at 407.7, with a high of 415 and a low of 403.65. The market capitalization was 515,921.57 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 950,495 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹415.9, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹413.35

The current price of ITC stock is 415.9 with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months-15.32%
6 Months-7.25%
YTD-10.51%
1 Year6.04%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹413.35, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹407.7

The current price of ITC stock is 413.35, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹407.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 950,495 shares with a closing price of 407.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!