Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Soars Today Amidst Positive Trading

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at ₹427.8 and closed at ₹426.3. The high for the day was ₹437.75, while the low was ₹425.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹545457.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 374,842 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|-9.94%
|6 Months
|-2.52%
|YTD
|-5.44%
|1 Year
|11.02%
The current price of ITC stock is ₹436.9, with a 2.49% increase in value and a net change of 10.6 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 374,842 shares with a closing price of ₹426.3.
