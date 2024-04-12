Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Soars Today Amidst Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 426.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 427.8 and closed at 426.3. The high for the day was 437.75, while the low was 425.7. The market capitalization stood at 545457.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 374,842 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months-9.94%
6 Months-2.52%
YTD-5.44%
1 Year11.02%
12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Day trading stocks to buy: IHC to ITC — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — April 12

Day trading stocks to buy: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — ITC, IHC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-ihc-to-itc-anand-rathi-expert-recommends-three-shares-to-buy-today-april-12-11712891005376.html

12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹436.9, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹426.3

The current price of ITC stock is 436.9, with a 2.49% increase in value and a net change of 10.6 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹426.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 374,842 shares with a closing price of 426.3.

