Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹467 and closed slightly lower at ₹465.35. The stock reached a high of ₹468.15 and a low of ₹464.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹582,065.5 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability within the market. The stock's 52-week high is ₹528.55, while the 52-week low stands at ₹399.3. A total of 380,035 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
