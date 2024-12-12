Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 465.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 467 and closed slightly lower at 465.35. The stock reached a high of 468.15 and a low of 464.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 582,065.5 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability within the market. The stock's 52-week high is 528.55, while the 52-week low stands at 399.3. A total of 380,035 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹465.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 468.15 & 464.8 yesterday to end at 465.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

